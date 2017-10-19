Dallas Mavs Point Guard, Devin Harris’ Brother Dies After Car Crash

Filed Under: brother, Bruce Harris, Central Expressway, Collision, death, Devin Harris

Dallas Mavericks player Devin Harris’ brother died from a rear end collision that happened overnight, Thursday.

According to NBC5, Bruce Harris’s car was disabled and was on the shoulder of 75 Central Expressway facing north, when a Sedan hits Bruce’s car from the back, which hits the gas tank, and catches on fire.

Everyone from the collision were all rushed to Texas Health Presbyterian, where Bruce Harris died midday, Thursday.

Devin Harris was excused from practice to see his brother.

Bruce was 38.

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via NBC5

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live