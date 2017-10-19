Matthew McConaughey’s Power Stance While Talking To UT Men’s Basketball Team Is Every High School Coach In History

Matthew McConaughey is an ardent supporter of everything the University of Texas.

You can catch him guest lecturing in a film class, on the sidelines of a Longhorn Football game, or even in the middle of practice delivering an impassioned speech.

That’s where we found McConaughey most recently. Instead of football, however, he visited with UT’s Men’s Basketball team, where once again he delivered an impassioned and powerful speech. We know it was powerful, because several pictures of McConaughey with the team have surfaced, and he is in the most powerful High School football coach stance you have ever seen!

idk what McConaughey was saying but it must’ve been fierce af pic.twitter.com/JBFrHrw8Gz — Flattop Filipino (@malcham94) October 17, 2017

Of course, everybody is OBSESSED with his pose, and the hits just keep on coming!

lol shaka ut basketball admiring the beauty n grace that is Mathew McConaughey https://t.co/S5189gK8qL — jeromey romey role (@fucktonosazules) October 18, 2017

"For the love of god will one of you Texas programs have a winning record" – McConaughey https://t.co/v2sm9Akwas — Tbone (@TristanBaker18) October 18, 2017

Listen up boys… ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT https://t.co/7R9vTWbDwY — nicole (@emilynicole92) October 18, 2017

"I don't understand, why everyone just doesn't drive a Lincoln, they're great cars, alright alright alright " https://t.co/xVDak25idS — Chance Huff (@chancehuff07) October 18, 2017