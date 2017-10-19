Matthew McConaughey’s Power Stance While Talking To UT Men’s Basketball Team Is Every High School Coach In History

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is an ardent supporter of everything the University of Texas.

You can catch him guest lecturing in a film class, on the sidelines of a Longhorn Football game, or even in the middle of practice delivering an impassioned speech.

That’s where we found McConaughey most recently.  Instead of football, however, he visited with UT’s Men’s Basketball team, where once again he delivered an impassioned and powerful speech.  We know it was powerful, because several pictures of McConaughey with the team have surfaced, and he is in the most powerful High School football coach stance you have ever seen!

Of course, everybody is OBSESSED with his pose, and the hits just keep on coming!

 

