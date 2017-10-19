New Gadget Allows Wine Drinking Minus Hangover

On sale now: an invention that claims to remove sulphites from wine, which reduces the risk of hangover. Once wine is run through the Üllo wine purifier, it’s supposedly hangover-proof – and fresh – for up to two weeks.

It’s developed by American entrepreneur James Kornacki, who holds a doctorate in chemistry from Northwestern University. The research and development was inspired by his aunt – who’s intolerant to sulphites but would like to drink wine.

Sulphites help prevent spoilage of wine but aren’t needed once the bottle is opened.

Wine has been around a lot longer than sulphites!

Is the wine hangover a thing of the past?