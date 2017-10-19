Post Malone Learns Smashing A Guitar On Stage Is Not As Easy As It Seems! (Video)

DFW’s own Post Malone learned being a rock star is not as easy as it seems, especially when it comes to smashing guitars on stage.
Post Malone recently asked Postmates on Twitter if there was a way he could order 100 guitars at once so he could smash them on stage during his hit, “rockstar.”
For a recent show in Fort Lauderdale, Post was able to receieve at least one guitar, which he purchased for $1,000. Post found out that saying you’re going to smash a guitar is a lot easier than actually smashing it.
Rock on, Post Malone!
Via TMZ