Tejano Legend Selena Will Receive Her Star At The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

You heard it correctly folks, Tejano star Selena Quintanilla will receive her star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on NOV 3!
On social media, her sister, Suzette Quintanilla, reacted to the story saying, “Hollywood Chamber President/CEO and Walk of Fame emcee Leron Gubler along with Suzette Quintanilla will unveil Selena’s star in the category of recording.”
“Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress, producer and Texas native Eva Longoria will be there to proclaim November 3rd as the official ‘Selena Day’ in the city of Los Angeles,” she adds.
Eva Longoria shares a post on her instagram, appreciating her life long idol to the Tejano singer.
I could never have dreamed that one day I would receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. But even more ironic is that the same year I receive my star, so does my idol, my inspiration, my fellow Tejana, my fellow Corpus Christi native, Selena Quintanilla. She was the reason I even dared to dream that a better life was possible. And that that life didn't have to distance you from where you came from. So many people become famous and leave a place without ever crediting it with the role it played in shaping their lives. Selena was proud of being from Corpus Christi, Texas. And that made me proud to be from Corpus. She blazed the way for all of us and I will be forever grateful to her for not only that but for the pure joy I felt when I got to see her perform. Her smile, her charisma, her beauty put every single person who watched her under a spell. Thank you Selena. I know I will receive my star on the Walk of Fame because you dared to dream it first. ⭐⭐⭐
The ceremony begins at 6:30pm with members of the Quintanilla Family.
Marco A. Salinas
Source via E! News