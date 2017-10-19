Texans Like In N Out Than Whataburger, Study Says

If you’re Texan, living here since they day that you were born, Whataburger is definitely life. When they say everything’s bigger in Texas, Whataburger’s burgers are the biggest, the best and the most savory burger you can have.

Well, according to a study with Business Insider, they say that In N Out is the popular fast food chain in Texas.

That’s right, that’s what they say. So all the Texans took it all on to Twitter, posting GIFS as their reaction to not disrespect Whataburger.

To check out the story and the reactions of people, click here.

 

Marco A. Salinas

source via WFAA

