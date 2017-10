FIVE YEARS AGO TODAY: Big Tex goes up in flames and burns down at the State Fair of Texas. #RIPBigTex pic.twitter.com/B7h8TlqxEA — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 19, 2017

I believe that everyone in North Texas remembers that terrible day, when Big Tex went up in flames. It actually happened 5 years ago, TODAY.

Crazy how time flies, but luckily enough, we had crews who remodeled Big Tex for the following year’s State Fair.

Where were you when this happened?

Marco A. Salinas