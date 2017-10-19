Charlie Puth released his “How Long” music video and fans are already in a buzz.
In the video, Puth sings, dances and flies around Los Angeles. However, there’s a part that’s apparently raising some questions. After two minutes into the video, you can see Puth standing in front of a painting of a girl with long, dark hair holding a rose. Puth sings as he stares into the painting. “She said, ‘Boy tell me honestly, was it real or just for show?'”
Fans have begun to speculate that the painting is actually a reference to Selena Gomez.
The pair collaborated on the 2016 song “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” sparking romance rumors from 2015. But Gomez did clarify that Puth was her “friend” and as we all know went on to date The Weeknd in 2017.