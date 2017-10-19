Fans have begun to speculate that the painting is actually a reference to Selena Gomez.

The pair collaborated on the 2016 song “We Don’t Talk Anymore,” sparking romance rumors from 2015. But Gomez did clarify that Puth was her “friend” and as we all know went on to date The Weeknd in 2017.

Check out the video and decide for yourself!

-source via eonline.com