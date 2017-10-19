You Can Use Past Year’s State Fair Coupons at Current Year’s Fair

Do not, repeat, do NOT toss those fair coupons at the end of the the fair’s run. And no need to waste them on a game you know you can’t win.

The coupons change color and printed dates from year to year… but the FINE print clearly states that they will continue to be worth 50 cents each in the future.

The Dallas Morning News confirms such in today’s paper with State Fair spokesman Karissa Condoianis.

Who knew?

Seems they need to make that fine print a little less fine.

This year’s fair ends Sunday.