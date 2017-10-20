Brad Pitt is Hollywood’s Least Profitable Actor

One of the biggest names in Hollywood doesn’t turn a profit.

According to PartyCasino, who analyzed box office numbers from 1980 to 2017 to determine Hollywood’s most and least profitable actors. The least profitable actor in Hollywood is Brad Pitt. Surprised? Turns out its hard for the studio to make a return while Pitts pay rate so substantially high. Brad Pitt only brings in ten cents for every dollar spent on one of his movies. Coming in behind him is Johnny Depp, who manages to pull in twenty cents for every dollar. Robert De Niro fares better, with twenty-four cents, Hugh Jackman, only coughs up twenty-five cents for every dollar spent. Anthony Hopkins pulls in twenty-six cents. Pitts last film was a Netflix original movie War Machine.