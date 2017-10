We’re the frickin’ Guards of the Galaxy!

God bless the Dallas Mavericks! They are no doubt the most fun basketball team in the NBA. As the 2017 basketball season gets underway, they drop this little gem of a parody. Your Dallas Mavericks have taken over the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy!

Hahahahaha! I am DIRK!

✨So we’re saving the galaxy again? AWESOME. ✨ A post shared by Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) on Oct 18, 2017 at 7:25pm PDT

And we must say, the quality of acting in on point!