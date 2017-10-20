Ed Sheeran Didn’t Realize He Broke Any Bones, Rode Straight To The Pub After His Accident

Doctors confirmed that Ed Sheeran fractured both his elbow and wrist after being hit by a car while riding his bike. Sheeran was forced to cancel some of his upcoming shows, but the details of the accident have been scarce so far.

Appearing on The Jonathan Ross Show, Sheeran finally revealed what exactly went down the night of his accident. He told Ross, “I broke my wrist, my elbow and my rib. I came off a bike quite fast, a bicycle, a pedal bike. I was in Suffolk [going down a really steep hill]. The thing is, when it happened, I got up and was like, ‘That hurt’ and then cycled to the pub. Went home, went to sleep and then woke up at five o’clock in the morning in a lot of pain. And then went to the hospital.”

So not only did Sheeran not realize he had broken anything, but he didn’t even think twice about riding straight to the pub afterwards for a drink!

Unfortunately, Sheeran was still forced to cancel some upcoming shows, on the recommendation of his doctors. “I did try to be like ‘I will.’ I tried to say I’ll carry on doing the shows, but they said if I put any more stress on it, I might not be able to play [guitar] again so it’s good to be sensible.” He added, “I do a one-man show, so me not having my arms is half of the show, so I’ve had to postpone a couple of shows which sucks. Sometimes a show has been canceled because a promoter has done something, but it’s the first time that I’ve ever actually canceled a show.”

