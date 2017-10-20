Japanese Designer Introduces “Thong Jeans,” And We Don’t Understand Them, Either

You can expect to see some crazy outfits and styles at any standard fashion show. We’re not here to judge. Maybe we just don’t understand high-end fashion.
So we’re going to need someone to explain this one to us.
Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo saw the runway debut of the latest creation from Japan-based designer Thibaut, “thong-jeans.”
What once was a pair of high-waisted, normal jeans, has become nothing but a waistband and seams.
This definitely isn’t something you could wear in public, right? At least not to anywhere but a beach or pool, but why would anyone want to wear jeans to a beach or pool?
It doesn’t look like we were the only ones confused by the new garment, either!
Via Yahoo!