Japanese Designer Introduces “Thong Jeans,” And We Don’t Understand Them, Either

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

You can expect to see some crazy outfits and styles at any standard fashion show.  We’re not here to judge.  Maybe we just don’t understand high-end fashion.

So we’re going to need someone to explain this one to us.

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo saw the runway debut of the latest creation from Japan-based designer Thibaut, “thong-jeans.”

What once was a pair of high-waisted, normal jeans, has become nothing but a waistband and seams.

This definitely isn’t something you could wear in public, right?  At least not to anywhere but a beach or pool, but why would anyone want to wear jeans to a beach or pool?

It doesn’t look like we were the only ones confused by the new garment, either!

Via Yahoo!

