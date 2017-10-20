Japanese Designer Introduces “Thong Jeans,” And We Don’t Understand Them, Either

You can expect to see some crazy outfits and styles at any standard fashion show. We’re not here to judge. Maybe we just don’t understand high-end fashion.

So we’re going to need someone to explain this one to us.

Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo saw the runway debut of the latest creation from Japan-based designer Thibaut, “thong-jeans.”

What once was a pair of high-waisted, normal jeans, has become nothing but a waistband and seams.

This Japanese designer wants you to wear thong jeans https://t.co/9jKKvHL67O pic.twitter.com/D9kC4T94dj — Yahoo Style UK (@YahooStyleUK) October 19, 2017

This definitely isn’t something you could wear in public, right? At least not to anywhere but a beach or pool, but why would anyone want to wear jeans to a beach or pool?

It doesn’t look like we were the only ones confused by the new garment, either!

*shops around for a casual pair of Jeans* in woman's department: "ma'am may I recommend these" https://t.co/DNxWj3Ntvo — Lyssa Camille (@AlyssaCamilleB) October 19, 2017

My friends: “It’s going to be chill, just wear something super casual.”

Me: *shows up in my thong jeans* https://t.co/AL9EhXa8SD — Lauren Alexis Fisher (@LaurenAlexis) October 18, 2017

Uhm… looks like jean scraps. And can we not revisit the mullet? #kthx — Ricki Ramey (@Ricki011235) October 19, 2017

Let's be honest, it was inevitable.

Just look at how much 'jean' people have been getting for their money! 😄 https://t.co/N7MJ4qgvgX — A I (@Atiti_distdiff) October 19, 2017

