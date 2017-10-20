Little Boy Gets Stuck Inside Claw Machine; Workers Smash Glass In Order To Rescue Him

A child was shopping with his grandfather at Wal-Mart when he became the subject of every kid’s worst nightmare.

While his grandfather was paying for groceries, the little boy crawled into the machine and became stuck. His grandfather couldn’t find him, and then noticed his head floating amongst the toys in the machine.

Little boy gets himself trapped inside a CLAW MACHINE and store workers have to 'smash the glass' to rescue him https://t.co/NjHCH4GR4i — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 20, 2017

Store workers feared their wouldn’t be enough oxygen in the machine for the child, so they smashed the glass to free him as soon as they could. Luckily, the boy was removed without any injury.

Store employees still have no idea how the boy crawled up in there, and are currently investigating the case. They have discontinued all the operation of their current claw machines pending further notice.

Via Daily Mail