Man Tries To Kill Spider With Propane Torch; Burns House Down

A man in Tuscon thought the best course of action to kill a colony of spiders along with webs under his mobile home was to use a propane torch.

While we’re guessing he was successful in getting rid of the spiders, he also was successful in burning down his mobile home.

An elderly woman was carried out of the home by her son and neighbors, and reportedly suffered minor injuries. The Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced by the fire, which officials say was definitely caused by the propane torch.

Via KVOA