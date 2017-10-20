Study Says Texas Has A Fear Of Holes

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to get scary! Ooooooooooooooo (read that in a ghost voice).

So what’s your deepest, darkest fear? Snakes? Spiders? An evil spirit living inside your grandmother’s favorite porcelain doll?

If you’re a Texan, apparently, as a state our biggest fear is…holes. Yes, Texas has a Trypophobia problem. That’s everything from potholes to sinkholes.

Some of the other phobias include Coulrophobia, which is a fear clowns. Thanks IT. Gamophobia is another good one, it’s a fear of commitment. You can read the rest HERE.