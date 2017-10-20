Taco Bell Experimenting With New Dessert Item, The Chocoladilla

Taco Bell has officially been experimenting with it’s dessert menu items. And it’s newest item could either be really good, or a good idea gone bad.

At select locations in Wisconsin the tex-mex fast food giant is offering what they’re calling the chocoladilla. It’s only $1 and basically consists of melted down Kit-Kats inside of a tortilla.

But if this sounds a little familiar to you it should. The chain has a similar item in other countries outside the States. In the UK it’s called the chocodilla.

Word is there is another version of the chocoladilla being offered at other locations made with Twix instead.

Honestly though, we’re a little curious about trying it, so hopefully it comes to Texas.

-source via brandeating.com