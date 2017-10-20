Today Marks 50 Years Since the Iconic Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot Footage Was Filmed

Whether you believe it or not, many are celebrating the 50th anniversary since the iconic Bigfoot footage was filmed by Patterson-Gimlin. If you’re unsure what we’re talking about, Patterson-Gimlin was a short 1 minute film that was shot in 1967 and supposedly captured Bigfoot in all its glory. The film introduced the Sasquatch character we’re so familiar with today and also became a pop culture phenomenon that still captivates a great number of people half a century later.

It’s no doubt if you search Bigfoot on the Internet, you will surely find Patterson-Gimlin in there somewhere. Shot in the wilderness outside in Willow Creek, California on October 20, you can see in the clip a tall, fully fur-covered, and long-limbed creature walking through a pathway. At one point, the creature even turns around and appears to be looking directly at the camera.

Many are skeptical to this day, but aficionados everywhere will be descending to a remote part of Northern California in the wilderness to celebrate the film’s 50th anniversary. Owner of Bigfoot Books in Willow Creek, Steven Streufert, says, “Sightings are still reported to this day.” According to him, one was even reported in Fresno recently.

You can watch the full film below. The Bigfoot footage occurs at the 2:40 mark in the video.

Do you believe?