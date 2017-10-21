Aquaman Wraps Production, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard Celebrate with Wine

What kind of celebration doesn’t involve wine?
That’s a wrap! Aquaman is officially done filming. Director James Wan posted a pic of himself with a giant whale prop and the clapboard to announce the wrap. While the director was posing with a whale, his actors and crew were celebrating with wine, beer and spaghetti. Production on Aquaman officially started back in May and lasted close to 7 months. The film is set to hit theaters next November. Jason Momoa first appeared as Aquaman in last years Batman V Superman in a cameo, and he will be seen next month in Justice League. Check out the pics from the wrap party below.
The countdown begins. @guinnessus to start spaghetti for dinner and @penfolds till we burn our it down . Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard My rider we went through some heavy shit mama. I'm super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I fucking love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can't be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you'll win we always do. #allblackeveything #loveyouaustralia @villageroadshowstudios