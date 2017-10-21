Is This Sign For A Men’s Bathroom…Or A Women’s Bathroom?

Good Morning Britain co-presenter Susanna Reid recently found herself in an interesting predicament.
When nature called, she headed to the bathroom: only to discover the signs for the men’s and women’s restrooms weren’t all that easy to decipher.
Here was her first find:
Hundreds of people retweeted and liked the tweet, but couldn’t quite figure it out themselves: are those arms…or a dress?
Susanna bravely decided to head into the bathroom behind the sign…only to find out:
And finally, she discovered:
If you’re not familiar with Princess Leia…you’re probably still confused!
