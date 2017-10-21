Stan Lees Marvel Cameo Characters are Going to Get Their Own Funko Pops

Filed Under: Funko Pops, Marvel, Stan Lee
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Because one Funko is never enough.

Funko has announced that they will be making many of Stan Lees cameos from all the Marvel films into character pops. This isn’t the first time Lee has been made into a pop, He’s been feature in many Comic Con exclusives. Lee has appeared in 17 Marvel films but will be made into 3 of his characters, the a military man in Captain America: The First Avenger, the security guard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and as a Xandarian in Guardians of the Galaxy. These Funko Pops will only be sold at Wal-Mart in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live