Stan Lees Marvel Cameo Characters are Going to Get Their Own Funko Pops

Because one Funko is never enough.

Funko has announced that they will be making many of Stan Lees cameos from all the Marvel films into character pops. This isn’t the first time Lee has been made into a pop, He’s been feature in many Comic Con exclusives. Lee has appeared in 17 Marvel films but will be made into 3 of his characters, the a military man in Captain America: The First Avenger, the security guard in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and as a Xandarian in Guardians of the Galaxy. These Funko Pops will only be sold at Wal-Mart in November.