Christina Aguilera Tried To Get Physical With Pink

Well, you know how both Pink and Christina Aguilera had beef, that it almost got into an altercation between the two.

Pink doesn’t like to argue with words, she’s more of a …… physical type of person.

“I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal – we just were very different,” Pink says. “[But] she swung on me in a club. It was hilarious. I was like ‘What’s happening right now?’ But we’re fine. She’s so talented. Deep down, I’ve had bad days too, but she’s a really sweet person.”

She adds, “We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. Women have to learn how to support each other, it’s not taught to us on the playground.”

As of right now, the two singers say that are in better shape with each other, and probably have collaborated with a song? We’re just going to have to wait and see if they did!

 

Marco A. Salinas

 

Source via Pop Crush

