Lulu The Labrador Gets Fired From CIA, Would Rather Play Ball than Sniff Bombs

Not everyone is cut out for the force.

Even dogs. The CIA recently made statement in a series of tweets of how they had to let one of their trainees go. The trainee being Lulu the Labrador, turns out she just wasn’t all that into sniffing bombs, and would rather just play.

“We’re sad to announce that a few weeks into training, Lulu began to show signs that she wasn’t interested in detecting explosive odors. Sometimes a pup is bored and needs more playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition a like a food allergy. But for some dogs, like Lulu, it becomes clear that the issue isn’t temporary. Instead, this just isn’t the job they are meant for. When a pup is removed or retires from our K9 program, the handler & their family is given the chance to adopt them and many do. We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her.” According to Bored Panda Lulu was taken in by her handler and family and now spends her days playing with their kids and chasing squirrels.