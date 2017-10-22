Substitute Teacher in Killeen Texas, Duct Taped The Mouths of 10 Elementary School Students

Ouch!

FOX 8 reports that a substitute teacher in Texas is accused of putting duct tape over the mouths of 10 elementary school students. The incident accrued on Thursday at Maxdale Elementary School in Killeen. Apparently the kids were being noisy, prompting the controversial punishment. The teacher has since been banned from campus and child protective services has been notified, according to the school district. School officials said 10 students’ mouths were duct-taped and three other students were told to place duct tape over their own mouths during the incident. The students were taken to the nurse to be evaluated and have the tape removed. One student claimed his mouth was duct-taped for at least 15 minutes.