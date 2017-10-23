Danielle Bregoli’s Record Deal Could Potentially Net Her Over $10 Million

Danielle Bregoli is here to stay, y’all.

She’s parlayed that one famous catchphrase into a super extended fifteen minutes of fame, which included the release of her first single under her rap name “Bhad Babie.”

That led to her signing a record deal with Atlantic Records, which according to reports, could push her estimated net worth to over $10 million.  Even before her deal was signed, Bregoli’s net worth was already approaching $1 million.

As her star power grows, the endorsements will keep rolling in for Bregoli as well, which contribute to the majority of her earnings.

