Congratulations are in order for Demi Lovato as she has officially jumped to the #1 spot on Billboard’s Pop Songs chart with her hit “Sorry not sorry”. This is the second time the pop singer has achieved this feat. Her first time at #1 on the Pop Songs chart was back in 2012 for her song “Give your heart a break”.

The Pop Songs chart began in 1992. It measures total weekly plays monitored by Nielsen Music.

-source via billboard.com