DFW Singles Being Courted by Reality Show ‘Married At First Sight’

Are you brave? Between 26 and 35? Did I mention brave?

Oh, and single.

The docuseries Married at First Sight is seeking DFW singles who’d like to change their status.

Quickly.

Please note that it’s worked well for Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico who met and married in almost the same minute on the program and are still married today.

It’s not like matchmaking is a new thing or anything.

The show uses “scientific matchmaking” via a sociologist, marriage counselor and other experts to unite well-matched singles at the altar then follows them through their early marriage.

Here’s the email and link to apply:

mafsdallas@gmail.com

mafsdallas.castingcrane.com