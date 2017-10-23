DJ Khaled Threw An Extravagant, Six-Figure Cost, First Birthday For Son Asahd

Did you honestly think that DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family?
The correct answer is, “there is no way DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family.” To celebrate his son’s first birthday, Khaled rented out the LIV nightclub at Fountainebleu in Miami, decked it out with a Lion King theme, and even had the whole shebang hosted by Diddy.
#PART1 GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH ! @asahdkhaled I love you so much you are my life! my everything !Asahd what you have done for me and mommy is show us the true meaning of love is !! Asahd you bring JOY TO THE WORLD !! You are a 👑! Asahd your chosen !! Your smile your glow Is what I called THANK YOU GOD!!!!!!! Asahd I love you !!!!! HAPPY B DAY YOUR B DAY IS EVERYDAY EVERY SEC !!! I PROMISE YOU!!!!! ASAHD you took over @livmiami and had @diddy host your party wow!!! Thank you @davegrutman !! THANK YOU @hauteliving thank you @riaa_awards .. MAMA ASAHD MY QUEEN YIU DID A AMAZING JOB ME AND ASHAD WE LOVE YOU !!!
The party lasted about five hours, cost Khaled an estimated six figures, and was complete with an after party/dinner at Komodo restaurant.
Via TMZ