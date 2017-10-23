DJ Khaled Threw An Extravagant, Six-Figure Cost, First Birthday For Son Asahd

Filed Under: asahd khaled, birthday, Diddy, dj kahled, Lion King, LIV nightclub at Fountainebleu, Miami, Nightclub, party
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Did you honestly think that DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family?

The correct answer is, “there is no way DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family.”  To celebrate his son’s first birthday, Khaled rented out the LIV nightclub at Fountainebleu in Miami, decked it out with a Lion King theme, and even had the whole shebang hosted by Diddy.

The party lasted about five hours, cost Khaled an estimated six figures, and was complete with an after party/dinner at Komodo restaurant.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live