DJ Khaled Threw An Extravagant, Six-Figure Cost, First Birthday For Son Asahd

Did you honestly think that DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family?

The correct answer is, “there is no way DJ Khaled would throw a low-key first birthday for his son, Asahd, at Chuck E Cheese with a few close friends and family.” To celebrate his son’s first birthday, Khaled rented out the LIV nightclub at Fountainebleu in Miami, decked it out with a Lion King theme, and even had the whole shebang hosted by Diddy.

DJ Khaled and Diddy hosted a MAJOR party to celebrate Asahd's 1st birthday https://t.co/5I8SpFDJHh 🎉🎁 pic.twitter.com/PPmQfuz0B8 — Rap-Up (@RapUp) October 22, 2017

The party lasted about five hours, cost Khaled an estimated six figures, and was complete with an after party/dinner at Komodo restaurant.

Via TMZ