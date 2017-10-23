Starbucks Seasonal Secret Menu

Step aside Unicorn, Dragon and Mermaid Frappuccino, because the Franken Frappuccino is here! We have just over one week before Halloween and if you haven’t stepped up your scariness, then maybe a trip to Starbucks will help you get in the spooky spirit.

According to Starbucks Secret Menu there are tons of seasonal secret menu items and Halloween hasn’t been left out! Now this isn’t the first time the Franken Frap has been available at Starbucks, and I’m sure you can just order it by name at this point, or Elite Daily says you can ask for it by ordering “a Green Tea Frappucino with peppermint syrup, white colocate sauce, java chips, whipped cream and mocha drizzle.”

Now if that doest sound like your cup or tea, or Frappuccino rather, then you could always try the Zombie Frappuccino, which is rumored to be joining the Franken Frappuccino soon. Rumor is that Starbucks is debuting the Zombie Frap Oct. 26th and will be available through Halloween, or as long as supplies last, and according to Starbucks Secret Menu, it’s going to be a “Green Carmel Apple flavored, consisting of Green Caramel Apple powder, pink powder, pink “brains” whipped cream and pink mocha drizzle.”

You can check out all of the seasonal drinks at Starbucks here.

#FrankenFrappuccino vivirá por cuatro días (hasta el 31 de octubre) y esta momia no perdió la oportunidad. A post shared by Starbucks México (@starbucksmex) on Oct 29, 2016 at 9:06am PDT