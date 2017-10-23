“Stranger Things” Actor Finn Wolfhard Fires Agent Amidst Sexual Harassment Allegations

The second season of Netflix’s highly anticipated Stranger Things will be released this Friday, but already, the stars of the show are making major waves across Hollywood.

Finn Wolfhard, who portrays Mike Wheeler on the show, has been thrust into the public’s eye ahead of the show’s release after parting ways with talent agency APA, and specifically his agent, Tyler Grasham, after the latter began facing claims of sexual harassment.

Grasham, who also represents Haley Joel Osment and Hayley Orrantia, is currently on leave with APA, as the company investigates the claims. A statement from an APA spokesperson read, “APA takes these allegations extremely seriously and is investigating this matter.”

Wolfhard has yet to sign with a new agency, but recent reports have listed CAA, WME, UTA and Paradigm as the top agencies most likely to land the 14-year-old star.

