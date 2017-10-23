Sybil’s Weekend Wrap-Up: 10.23.17

If you listen to Fast in the Morning, you might already know the random situations we find ourselves in on a regular basis. Sometimes crazy, sometimes scary, sometimes embarrassing, and almost always fun. On Mondays, let’s re-live it together with my new blog: Weekend Wrap-Up.

FRIDAY

After the show, Nathan and I hosted MAX in our AMP showroom. We were chatting with him backstage, and he was talking about smoking weed so casually like it was as common as drinking a cup of coffee. I always forget that it’s legal now in over half of the U.S. Yet in Texas, we have to look around before whispering about it under our breath. One day we’ll catch up with the rest of America.

I still had my glittered piggy tails from Thursday night’s dance competition, but if there’s one artist who’s zany enough to appreciate my leftover, sparkly hair, it’s MAX. After all, he was wearing gold (gel!) nail polish and an iridescent raincoat. When I got home from work, I soaked in a long, hot bath to wash it off. I was introducing MAX at Aloft Hotel later that night so I wanted to be fresh.

When I got there, I ran into an old friend I hadn’t seen in a while who was interviewing Max for a magazine. He had grown his hair into a mullet, and I wasn’t sure if it was because that’s a new trend from NYFW, or if it was because he was recently evicted and still trying to get back on his feet. I gave him a hug, and I smelled like a homeless person the rest of the night so I’m going with the latter. Or maybe it’s just the hipster lifestyle to skip showers and whatnot. Either way, I need to quit being such a hugger. Lesson learned.

SATURDAY

I slept in… which means 7:45 am in morning show hours… before heading to the station. After my Saturday show, I went to get my lips and Botox touched up. I like giant, cartoon lips and the week before I think we went a little light. Got home, cleaned the house, napped for a couple of hours and then started getting ready for Lizard Lounge that night.

It was my week to host #ClubAMP, and I decided to take it easy so I only drank beer. I met a few of our listeners so much love to Chloe, Aleya, and Kayla for coming out. My friend Brent who’s still in town from London met me up there, and when we left it was pouring! Where did all that rain come from?! Brent’s brother came to pick him up after his high school reunion so we tried to get him to come out with us afterward, but he had some drunk girl throwing up in his car so he had to take care of her.

My husband Richie’s high school reunion was also Saturday night so we met up with him after LizLo. By the time Brent and I arrived, the party was down to Richie and one of his other classmates. Hahaha. He’s nearly 15 years older than I am, and he can still go hard. It was funny to hear them rank which girls had help up after graduation. The lights came on at the bar so we headed home. Richie went to bed so Brentley and I watched Law & Order: SVU and ordered McDonald’s from uberEATS. It was my first time trying the app so I had a discount code. Took nearly an hour to arrive, but it only cost $7.96 for the both of us so I considered that a win.

SUNDAY

The next morning I woke up to an empty house. Richie had gone to the store to get food so we could grill. Brent had left for lunch with his family. His goodbye text was hilarious. He didn’t want to leave the front door unlocked while I was sleeping so he went out through the garage, but the sensor kept going off so he had to jump over it while simultaneously ducking under the door as it closed. I’ve tried the same move, and it doesn’t work. He figured out an ingenious trick to use a rake and then sent a hysterical video of him trying to McGruber his way out.

Richie’s dad and bro and his brother’s boyfriend came over to watch the Cowboys game. I watched a little bit then escaped to my room to catch up on DVR. Having learned my lesson from ordering massages on Craigslist, I opted to use the Soothe app instead. (Thanks to our caller Heather who gave me a heads-up about it!) The therapist, Jessica, went super-deep and I’m actually sore today, but that’s how I like it.

The hubs and I enjoyed our Sunday night ritual of Family Guy and Curb Your Enthusiasm. I tried to make popcorn, but burned it in our new, overly-sensitive microwave. This is exact reason why I was banned from using the shiny, new microwave at our radio station a few years ago. I was that annoying person who smelled up the entire floor trying to cook lunch in the breakroom, and they literally put a note on the micro-door that said,”Sybil, DO NOT USE.” Hahaha. Our house probably still smells like it.

Let’s meet back here next Monday, shall we? To read last week’s Wrap-Up, click here.

