Texas School District Apologizes For Photoshopping Homecoming Queen’s Hair In Photo

Ebony Smith was crowned Homecoming Queen of North Shore Senior High School in Houston, Texas.

When she noticed her photo attached to the press release announcing her coronation, however, she noticed one glaring detail. Her hair, which had previously been purple, was edited in the release to look brown.

Texas school district apologizes for photoshopping homecoming queen’s purple hair https://t.co/ZiBYcqgpcF pic.twitter.com/UH0Bd1wVCl — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 20, 2017

Smith told KHOU, “It’s embarrassing. It wasn’t even Photoshopped correctly. You can still see purple outlining. It’s just very embarrassing.” While Smith agreed to dye her hair after homecoming, as it conflicts with Galena Park Independent School District’s dress code, Smith’s mother Tameasha Watkins is still upset. “You changed her to make her look like someone else. Keep her as who she is. That’s who the students voted in.”

The Galena Park Independent School District removed the altered photographed, and posted a black and white photo instead. They issued an apology saying, “The error was immediately corrected, and our district sincerely apologizes to the student affected and her parents. Our intent has been, and will continue to be, to acknowledge and spotlight the accomplishments of our students, and we do regret this mistake.”

Via NY Daily News