Get Ready To Celebrate Halloween With Bloodliner Eye Makeup!

As beauty trends go, this is definitely one of the creepiest!

With Halloween quickly approaching (it’s just a week away, y’all), it was only a matter of time before the beauty world caught up!  Introducing, “Bloodliner.”  If you’ve ever seen a scary movie where one of the characters cried blood tears, this is exactly that!

Some makeup enthusiasts out their own twists and spins on the Bloodliner, but they all look equally reepy and fascinating!

Happy Halloween!

