Halloween is just a week away, and if you’re having trouble thinking of costumes for the toddler in your life, might we suggest the Post Malone Baby Costume?

This baby is cooler than I will ever be A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 5, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

This costume was actually the brain child of online influencer Adam Padilla. Unfortunately, it is not real, and is just part of a series of fake baby costumes Adam posted to his Instagram page.

Pretty…pretty…good costume A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 10, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT

I think I could pull this off if I was a baby A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 9, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Every day we drift further from God’s light A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 7, 2017 at 10:46pm PDT

Almost as cute as the real thing🚀 (collab with the hilarious @highfiveexpert) A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 8, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

This kid would kick my ass tbh A post shared by Adam The Creator (@adam.the.creator) on Oct 6, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

We have no doubt, however, that plenty of babies will be dressed as Post Malone this Halloween season!

Via Daily Mail