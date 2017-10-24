Just An Adorable Pic Of Patrick Stewart Picking Apples

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)

Patrick Stewart might be the king of Instagram!

Somewhere in between the pictures of his adorable rescue pup Ginger, his beautiful wife Sunny, and sneaking booze into his coffee mug on Late Night with Seth Meyers…

Tonight on @LateNightSeth.

A post shared by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on

Sir Patrick Stewart also goes apple picking! And the best part? He’s been doing cool stuff like this since “before it was cool to post is on Instagram.”

I've been picking apples in the autumn since before it was cool to post about it on Instagram. 📸 @madameozell

A post shared by Patrick Stewart (@sirpatstew) on

Seriously, keep the apple picking pics coming Sir! We are loving it! Perhaps we’ll get a pic of the apple pie to make with all your pickings.

 

 

