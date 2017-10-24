Lady Gaga Surprises Five Former Presidents With Performance At “One America Appeal;” George H.W. Bush Says: “I Would Have Sung With Lady Gaga If Asked”

All five former living presidents gathered Saturday night for the One America Appeal event to benefit and raise funds for Texas hurricane victims. Bill Clinton told the crowd gathered at Texas A&M University, “The heart of America, without regard to race or religion or political party, is greater than our problems.”

President Donald Trump did not attend the event, which raised over $1 million, but did send a video message. He said, “To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance. This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”

One surprise attendee, however, was singer Lady Gaga. She told the crowd, “The most special thing of all is how pain is such an equalizer and in a time of catastrophe we all put our differences aside and we come together. Because we need each other, or we can’t survive,” which led into stirring renditions of her songs, “Million Reasons,” “You And I,” and “The Edge Of Glory.”

Gaga also donated $1 million to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

Even though Lady Gaga performed solo on stage, accompanied only by a piano, according to Goerge H.W. Bush, that didn’t have to be the case. The former president tweeted after the conclusion of the event, had Lady Gaga asked, he would have been happy to join her on stage!

Not sure abt 39, @BillClinton, 43 and @BarackObama, but I would have sung w @ladygaga if asked. Thanks to all for supporting @AmericaAppeal. — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) October 23, 2017

Now we would have loved to see that!

Via Rolling Stone