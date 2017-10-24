Michael Bay Set To Produce Live-Action “Dora The Explorer” Movie

Dora the Explorer is headed to the silver screen!

The movie will be presented through Paramount’s new Paramount Player division, and the film already has some heavy hitters attached. Nick Stoller, writer of The Muppets and Neighbors has already been tapped to write the feature, with producers Michael Bay(!) and his Platinum Dunes partners Andrew Form and Brad Fuller.

That’s right…Michael Bay is producing a Dora the Explorer movie!

Don’t worry. You’re not the only one who doesn’t believe this either!

Michael Bay Producing? Dora and Boots are about to be running through a field of explosives. Swiper will probably have an RPG. Here we go. https://t.co/gZtEe39rGS — Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) October 23, 2017

>Dora movie

Oh okay. Cool I suppose

>produced by Michael bay

Me: pic.twitter.com/XsADbqEh4X — Odyssey Is Out In 3 (@SomeKirbyFan) October 23, 2017

*Reads tweet*

*Read tweets again*

*Repeat about 12 times*

What? — Mr. Odomino (@MrOdomino) October 23, 2017

Check out Michael Bay’s DORA THE EXPLORER Poster! pic.twitter.com/anoZ9Y5bpV — Danika🦇 (@DanikaCola) October 23, 2017

The movie will focus on, of course, Dora, but not as a 7-year-old as she is in the popular cartoon, but rather a teenager as she moves to the city with her cousin, Diego. The original series ran on Nickelodeon from 2000 to 2014.

