Niall Horan Releases New Documentary Detailing Production Of Album “Flicker”

Last Friday, we saw the release of Niall Horan’s debut solo album, Flicker.

We’re already well versed in the amazing “Slow Hands,” but that entire album is a must listen. To coincide with its release, Horan teamed with Apple on a half-hour documentary that detailed the production and recording of Flicker.

The documentary collected interviews with not only Horan, but his collaborators and behind-the-scenes team, along with footage from his studio sessions and live performances.

Among the more interesting things we learned in the documentary, a trip to Asia was the catalyst in the creation of the album. Horan revealed, “There was no real plan for me to do an album at all. I was kind of just about to relish the fact that One Direction was going to chill out for a little bit.” He would jot down song ideas while on a trip to Asia, which upon his return to London and the discovery that he was kind of bored, would turn into the beginning of Flicker.

He also got feedback from one of his heroes, and a DFW local! He befriended Don Henley of The Eagles, whom ended up guiding Horan through the production of the album. Horan said, “The whole thing of me becoming mates with Don… my younger self would have laughed.” In fact, Horan revealed that Henley is who to thank for the key guitar riff in “Slow Hands.”

The entire documentary is available NOW through iTunes.

Via MTV