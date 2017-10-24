The Age Men Officially Begin ‘Dad Dancing:’ 37

You’ve heard of Mom Jeans. Here’s Dad Dancing.

Organizers of a contest to find the Dad Dancer of the Year looked at the dance moves of 2,000 men of all ages and found that the average age guys forget how to dance and instead start “dad dancing” is 37.

Twirlywoos – the group behind the contest and the research – also put together a Top 40 list of the most popular dad dancing songs. Here are the Top 10:

“Stayin’ Alive” – Bee Gees “You Sexy Thing” – Hot Chocolate “Waterloo” – ABBA “Lady in Red” – Chris de Burgh “Let’s Dance” – David Bowie “Don’t Stop Me Now” – Queen “My Way” – Frank Sinatra “Summer of ’69” – Bryan Adams “Livin’ on a Prayer” – Bon Jovi “Dancing In The Street” – David Bowie& Mick Jagger

Funny how the once-coolest moves on the dance floor can eventually become the most embarrassing.