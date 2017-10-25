A Couple In China Had A Dallas Mavericks Themed Wedding

Filed Under: China, Couple, Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, Mark Cuban, Theme, wedding
(Photo by Danny Bollinger/NBAE via Getty Images)

MFFL!!!

This just might be a first for us Dallas fans…how about a Mavs themed wedding??? Meet the newly named Mr. and Mrs. Ren of China, who are such hardcore Mavericks fans that they incorporated the team into every aspect of their nuptials!

The aisle was lined with pictures of Dirk. They had special Dallas Mavericks ring boxes. Where do you even get those made?!?!?!?! The stage was decorated to look like the American Airlines Center, which included the court on the floor. They even got a special message from Mark Cuban, who offered to take them to a game when they come to town…on him of course.

Here’s to hoping their honeymoon is to Dallas!!!!! Congrats to the happy couple! And Go Mavs!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live