Adorable Three-Year-Old Celebrates Birthday With A Target-Themed Party!

Charlie Kern is a three-year-old loves Target very much.

In fact, she asked her mother, Emily, if she could have a Target-themed birthday party. At first, Emily laughed it off, but Charlie was insistent, so Emily had to do some planning. Emily was able to put together an incredible Target party, including invitations featuring Target’s mascot, Spot, food and snacks served in the “Target Cafe,” and guests “bought” their own party favors at their own version of “The Dollar Spot.”

The Kern’s local Target even pitched in, donating checkout bags and other decor for the party.

The rest of our birthday parties will forever be Target-themed too, by the way! So cute!

Via AJC