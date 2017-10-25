Amazon Key Is a New Service That Wants to Deliver Packages Inside Your Home

Amazon has unveiled a new service that will probably make you think a little more than you’d like to. The retail giant said it will start delivering packages not just to doorsteps, but inside homes as well. The new service is called Amazon Key. According to The Dallas Morning News, here’s how it works: the service will incorporate a smart lock that will be fitted to a customer’s door. The service also includes a new Amazon security camera that will be used to record movements of delivery person(s). The camera, called Cloud Cam, will be a standalone piece of hardware that will move this retail giant into a industry of home security. Competitors will include big-time traditional players like Netgear Inc. and Nest Labs by Alphabet Inc.

The service will be available exclusively to Amazon’s Prime subscription users and it does not come cheap. For $250, you will receive the In-Home Kit which includes the Cloud Cam and several smart locks made by Yale and Smartkey maker Kwikset. To be clear, the delivery driver will never be given keys or codes to unlock doors manually. It will rely solely on Amazon’s security kit for entrance.

Vice president of delivery technology, Peter Larsen, has said in a statement, “Amazon Key gives customers peace of mind knowing their orders have been safely delivered to their homes and are waiting for them when they walk through their doors.”

Starting November 8, Amazon Key will be available in 37 U.S. cities and will also offer free installation of the kits. Again, the Cloud Cam, will be sold as a standalone device for $120. This new service by Amazon might be pushing the limits of consumers everywhere by placing convenience over right of privacy, but the company assures “peace of mind” will be given to those who want packages guaranteed and delivered to their homes.

