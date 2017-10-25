Decatur HS Volleyball Player Has Gone Viral

Remember Tuesday, when we told you about that fantastic play made by a player for the Decatur High School girls volleyball team?

Well, Autumn Finney’s story just keeps getting better.

The teenager’s fantastic athletic moment has now gone viral, and even attracted the attention of Autumn’s idol – Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh. Autumn is even getting calls from colleges interested in talking about a volleyball scholarship, but she already has plans after school: she intends to join the Marines.

Yep. We want to be Autumn when we grow up.