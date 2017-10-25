Ellen Scares The Bejesus Out Of Sam Smith…TWICE!

Ok celebs, if you don’t know by now, Ellen LOVES to scare people during the entire month of October. And she’s getting really, really good at it.

Even if you think you know when and where it’s coming from, she will change it up on you. Just like she did to singer Sam Smith.

Poor Sam. He just wanted to sit with Ellen and chat about his real haunted house. Of course Ellen had other plans. While Sam was talking, very quietly, a spooky ghost sneaks up behind him for a good scare. Just when he thinks it’s all over, Ellen gets him again with the goblin in the side table!

Sam’s reaction is priceless!