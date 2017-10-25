German Couple Tried naming There Son Lucifer Till Authorities Intervened

Apparently authorities in Germany can decide whether or not to accept names for children.

The Associated Press reports that a registrar in the central city of Kassel sought clarification from the local district court after a couple sought to give their son the name. Court official Matthias Grund says that the registrar suspected the name could endanger the child’s well-being. The parents were persuaded to relent during a closed-door hearing at the local court and decided to call their son Lucian instead. That saved the court from having to decide whether Lucifer was acceptable.