Here’s Where All Those Halloween Specials Are in DFW

There are other places in town to get a discount while all dressed up on Halloween other than Chipotle. We have all the best deals listed below and some don’t even require you to wear a costume.

Baskin Robbins is offering $1.50 scoops between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m Oct. 31 and you don’t even have to dress up for this one.

Chuck E Cheese has been offering all month, any child wearing a costume will receive 50 free tickets.

El Fenix is giving anyone who asks for free sopapillas shaped like ghosts on Halloween, only while you dine in.

IHOP is offering free scary face pancakes to children 12 and under from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween.

McAlister’s Deli is offering free kids meals to children 12 and under who are dressed up. Offer is valid with purchase of an adult entree.

Sonic Drive-In has 50 cent corn dogs all day during Halloween.