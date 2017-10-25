Justin Bieber Spends Afternoon At Ex Selena Gomez’ House While The Weekend Is Out On Tour

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were Hollywood’s pre-eminent hot, young Hollywood couple on and off between 2011 and 2013.

Their relationship has been something sour over the past few years, but it looks like the relationship, or at least a friendship between the two, is back on track.

Bieber was seen arriving at Gomez’ house ten minutes before she did, where the pair reportedly hung out with a mutual group of friends until at least midnight.  Gomez’ current boyfriend, The Weeknd, did not join them as he is currently on tour.

The Weeknd knew Bieber and Gomez were getting together, but isn’t it kind of weird meeting your ex boyfriend while your current is out of town?

