World Records come in all shapes, sizes, and forms.

Indian man Prabhakar Reddy P has achieved one such record, by cracking over 200 walnuts using just his hands in one minute. Now, your normal person just might utilize a nutcracker, but we love that Prabhakar Reddy P instead just decided to give all the nuts a good Karate chop!

Check out the video below!

Via BroBible