Man Awarded $37,500 After Police Mistake Doughnut Glaze For Meth

Orlando resident Daniel Rushing was arrested after failing a field test that showed he was in possession of methamphetamine. Well, turns out that field test was faulty, and Rushing was not in possession of methamphetamine. No, the only thing Rushing was guilty of, was possession of delicious glazed doughnuts.

Police pulled him over for failing to come to a complete stop at a sign, where they noticed, “a rock-like substance on the floor board where his feet were.” The 7-11 store Rushing failed to come to a complete stop is notorious for meth users, so police were keeping a watchful eye. The officer conducted a series of roadside tests, which confirmed that the substance was in fact meth, and Rushing was taken to jail on a possession of methamphetamine with a firearm charge. He spent 10 hours locked up before posting $2,500 bond.

Rushing has maintained his innocence since the 2015 arrest, and when another test was conducted, this time by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which determined that the rock-like substance, was in fact, just sugar from a glazed doughnut.

Rushing sued the police department, and was awarded $37,500 to settle the suit. He said we has “pleased” with the outcome, and now hopes to have his record expunged. The officer on the scene was given a written reprimand for making an improper arrest.

Via Orlando Sentinel