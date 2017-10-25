Man Flies 15 Miles Across South Africa Powered Only By 100 Balloons

In one of the greatest Disney/Pixar movies of all time, Up, Carl Fredricksen takes flight in his home turned airship powered only by thousands of helium balloons.

We know it’s an animated children’s movie, but there is no doubt y’all have thought if this was actually possible. The science is all there Carl could do it! Still, seeing is believing. So we can all thank 38-year-old Tom Morgan for proving this dream a reality.

The Bristol man took flight 15 miles across South Africa, reaching heights up to 8,000 feet, powered only by 100 helium balloons. Morgan spent the two days prior to lift off inflating the balloons, and after several failed attempts, they finally achieved flight.

Morgan admitted that he felt “somewhere between terrified and elated” as he took off, but successfully flew for two hours before returning safely to the ground.

Via CBS News